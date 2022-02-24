S@5: Former Kville police officer share his testimony

Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (FEB 27, 2022)

Sean Houle, former Kernersville Police officer who was shot in the line of duty last February while making an arrest.

February 21, 2021: Sean’s live changed forever.

Sean relives a portion of his story with Verne (Host of Sunday @ 5) and how God literally saved his life – through a miraculous series of events that fateful day last February. Sean is excited about his ‘next’ chapter in serving others with the Billy Graham Rapid Response Team! https://www.kernersvillenews.com/citizen-of-the-year-11/

Special Blood Drive / Celebration

Thursday, March 3, 2022

Location: First Christian Church in Kernersville from 2:30pm – 7:30pm

Check out the Houlestrong Facebook page for information

More info about Sean Houle: https://www.facebook.com/Sean.Houle98/?ref=page_internal