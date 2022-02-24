Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (FEB 27, 2022)
Sean Houle, former Kernersville Police officer who was shot in the line of duty last February while making an arrest.
February 21, 2021: Sean’s live changed forever.
Sean relives a portion of his story with Verne (Host of Sunday @ 5) and how God literally saved his life – through a miraculous series of events that fateful day last February. Sean is excited about his ‘next’ chapter in serving others with the Billy Graham Rapid Response Team! https://www.kernersvillenews.com/citizen-of-the-year-11/
Special Blood Drive / Celebration
Thursday, March 3, 2022
Location: First Christian Church in Kernersville from 2:30pm – 7:30pm
Check out the Houlestrong Facebook page for information
More info about Sean Houle: https://www.facebook.com/Sean.Houle98/?ref=page_internal
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- S@5: Former Kville police officer share his testimony - February 24, 2022
- Thursday News, February 24, 2022 - February 24, 2022
- Art Show & Sale benefiting Meals-on-Wheels - February 24, 2022