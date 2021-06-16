S@5: Forgiving Father Wounds

Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (June 20, 2021)

Father’s Day Special

Verne chats with Dr Bob Reccord, Christian business leader, master sportsman, speaker, writer. Founder of Total Life Impact Ministries.

Dr Reccord’s latest book, ‘Ending the Cycle of Father Wounds’

Dr Reccord will address the importance of ‘FORGIVING Father Wounds’, also…

What FOUR things kids really need in a father?

What is the Biblical model of being a real dad?

Forgiving past hurts is a must!

Find out more about Dr Bob Reccord and his book “Ending the Cycle of Father Wounds”. Learn more at www.tliministries.com

According to the US Census Bureau, over 18 million children (that’s 1 in 4 kids), live without a biological, step, or adoptive father in the home. Abandonment, neglect, abuse, even apathy! There is a ‘father crisis’ in America.

