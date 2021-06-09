S@5: Forgiving Father Wounds with Dr Bob Reccord

Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (June 20, 2021)

Father’s Day Special

Verne chats with Dr Bob Reccord, Christian business leader. Master sportsman, speaker, writer and founder of Total Life Impact Ministries. His latest book, ‘Ending the Cycle of Father Wounds’

During this emotional interview…

Dr Reccord will address the importance of ‘FORGIVING Father Wounds’

What FOUR things kids really need in a father?

What is the Biblical model of being a real dad?

Forgiving past hurts is a must!

Find out more about Dr Bob Reccord and his book “Ending the Cycle of Father Wounds.”

Details at www.tliministries.com

According to the US Census Bureau, over 18 million children (that’s 1 in 4 kids), live without a biological, step, or adoptive father in the home. Abandonment, neglect, abuse, even apathy! There is a ‘father crisis’ in America.