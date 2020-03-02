S@5: ‘Footbridge’ with Danny Spainhour

Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (March 08, 2020)
Footbridge offers “the poverty-stricken” – both globally and locally – a connection (a bridge) to quality healthcare and life-changing educational opportunities in the name of Jesus.
Danny Spainhour talks with Verne (WBFJ Radio) about the mission of “Footbridge” our WBFJ Ministry of the Month for March
The mission of “Footbridge” is 2-fold…
*Connect doctors and medical professionals from all fields of the healthcare world (medical, dental, eye, specialty, etc.) to missions among the world’s poor, in order to help meet their physical and spiritual needs, and,
*Provide access to educational opportunities to nationals that they might carry on the expansion of Christ’s work in their community.
