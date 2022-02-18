S@5: February 20, 2022

This week on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (February 20, 2022)
Tax Filing season has begun!
‘Tax Expert’ Keith Hiatt, ‘Breslow, Starling’ Certified Public Accountants in Greensboro, shares with Verne and Wally (WBFJ Morning Show).
Topics covered: IRS letters / documents you will need to finish filing your taxes. Standard vs itemized deductions. ‘Charitable deductions’. Working from home. Did you receive unemployment in 2021?
Reminder: Tax filing deadline is Monday, April 18th, 2022.
Helpful Links: www.breslowstarling.com/helpful-web-links.php
www.irs.gov/
Keith S. Hiatt CPA -‘Breslow Starling’, Certified Public Accountants in Greensboro. Connect with Keith by phone 336-292-6872 or email: KeithS.Hiatt@breslowstarling.com
PLUS…
Very candid and timely conversation with JOHN COOPER front man for the Christian rock band ‘SKILLET’.
John Cooper IS ‘optimistic’ about the future. Why he has declared ‘war’ on the ‘Deconstruction Movement’. Raising teenagers. Beach-day vs snow day? And what’s the VIBE on this year’s Winter Jam tour?
SKILLET headlining this year’s “Winter Jam Tour” coming to the Greensboro Coliseum, Saturday, February 26, 2022 www.jamtour.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/johnlcooperstuff
Website: www.johnlcooper.com
*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (Feb 20, 2022)
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
