S@5: Have you ever experienced loss?

Verne HillFeb 26, 2021Comments Off on S@5: Have you ever experienced loss?

S@5 for Feb 28, 2021

Ron Hutchcraft’s new book “Hope When Your Heart is Breaking…
Finding God’s Presence in Your Pain.”  Verne and Wally (WBFJ Morning Show) talk with Ron Hutchcraft about loss and HOPE.

Have you ever experienced loss?
Maybe you’ve lost someone you love.
Or you’re on the brink of losing your marriage. Your dreams. Your health.
Or perhaps the trauma of your past chases you into the present.
Your life IS going to change.
Which way it goes won’t be decided by your loss, but by the choices you make.

Ron Hutchcraft’s new book “Hope When Your Heart is Breaking…
Finding God’s Presence in Your Pain”

Ron lost the love of his life – his wife Karen – suddenly back in 2016.
Ron offers practical help, encouragement, and HOPE that only comes from Jesus – in the middle of life’s losses and struggles.

Learn more here: hopewhenyourheartisbreaking.com/
hutchcraft.com/

BIO: Ron Hutchcraft has been in Christian ministry for over 40 years. Ron is a veteran ministry leader, writer and speaker.
Founder of Ron Hutchcraft Ministries.  Ron’s insightful short program “A Word With You’ can be heard on hundreds of radio stations (including WBFJ) daily.

*Verne and Wally (WBFJ Morning Show) talk with Ron Hutchcraft. As heard on Sunday@5 -February 28, 2021.

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
