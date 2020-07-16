S@5: Dr Richard Land explains ‘Arise Together’

July 19, 2020

Verne talks with Dr Richard Land about his chapter contribution in the new publication ‘Arise Together’.

Twenty chapters from twenty influential Christian leaders and Pastors written during the Covid-19 pandemic. The church thriving through a pandemic and protesting? Biblical truth: How Christians can be salt and light while striving for unity

Dr Richard Land is the President of Southern Evangelical Seminary. Land is the Executive editor of The Christian Post and contributing author of the book “Arise Together”

“Arise Together” is timely and relevant, aiming to capture what God is doing and what He is teaching us in this moment of crisis.

This is a FREE publication through The Christian Post: https://arisetogetherbook.com/

(Order up to 10 copies just pay for shipping!)

Contributing to the book, ‘Arise Together’…

Greg Laurie

Anne Graham Lots

Michael Youssef

Robert Morris

Michael Brown

Joni Ericksen Tada

*All the authors donated their time. Compiling a chapter of encouragement and Christian unity in times of uncertainty. Chapters invite readers to explore a myriad of topics in a pandemic world: mortality, sharing a message of hope, emerging better after, remaining mission focused, etc.