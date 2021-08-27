Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog S@5: Dr. Lenny Peters “Barefoot to Benefactor”

S@5: Dr. Lenny Peters “Barefoot to Benefactor”

Verne HillAug 27, 2021Comments Off on S@5: Dr. Lenny Peters “Barefoot to Benefactor”

Like

“I Treat. God Heals”
Dr. Lenny Peters is the founder of a revolutionary medical network, a bank for the underserved, a cutting-edge research facility, and a world- class charity foundation, as well as an accomplished, caring physician.
Most would be surprised to discover Dr Peters’ humble roots – from a small village in southern India to overcoming adversity as an immigrant of color while making his home and starting his medical practice in High Point – through the power of FORGIVENESS.
His Christian Faith has carried him through many trials to great successes!

‘Barefoot to Benefactor: My Life Story of Faith and Courage’ is a book from Dr. Lenny Peters, MD.  lennypetersfoundation.org/

Listen now…

 

Lenny Peters, MD, obtaining his MD and practicing medicine in the UK and Africa, he came to the US, where he served his residency at University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, and became a Gastroenterology Fellow at Wake Forest University.
In 1987, he founded the Bethany Medical Center in High Point, North Carolina, which has grown from a single clinic to the largest independent medical group in the state. Founder and CEO of Peters Medical Research and Peters Development, and served as the founding director of Bank of North Carolina, later becoming part of Pinnacle Bank.
His charitable organization, The Lenny Peters Foundation provides grants or donations to needy individuals in the Piedmont Triad and many other worthy causes in the US and around the world.

100 % of proceeds from his book will be donated to orphans and cancer patients. lennypetersfoundation.org/

As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (AUG 29, 2021)

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

BTS: Slow down in School Zones. Stop for school buses

Verne HillAug 27, 2021

Update: Local hospitals halt non-essential surgeries

Verne HillAug 27, 2021

NC CASH.COM: You could have unclaimed cash and property

Verne HillAug 27, 2021

Community Events

Aug
1
Sun
all-day City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Aug 1 – Oct 31 all-day
Non-perishable food items are needed to distribute to several local neighborhoods. Items can be dropped off at City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem) Drop off days and hours are Monday – Thursday (10-3) http://www.citylightsministry.org (336) 831-1003  [...]
all-day Crisis Control Ministry Needs Vo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Crisis Control Ministry Needs Vo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Aug 1 – Oct 31 all-day
Crisis Control Ministry is in need of volunteers to help in the food pantry and at the front desk. Also, donations for the food pantry can be dropped Monday-Friday (9:00am-Noon) at either Crisis Control Ministry[...]
all-day Salem Pregnancy Care Center Need... @ Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem)
Salem Pregnancy Care Center Need... @ Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem)
Aug 1 – Oct 31 all-day
Here are the current needs for Salem Pregnancy Care Center… Diapers (Larger sizes) 5’s and 6’s are always needed! Baby Wipes Formula (Similac, Enfamil, and Gerber) Maternity Clothing- sizes L, XL, XXL Larger Baby clothes-[...]
all-day Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Aug 1 – Oct 31 all-day
Samaritan Ministries of Forsyth County is in need of volunteers to help with lunch and dinner! Also donated items from the “wish list” are needed such as… Bottled Water Juice Boxes Soap Bars Items can[...]
all-day Sunnyside Ministry Needs Food Ba... @ Sunnyside Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Sunnyside Ministry Needs Food Ba... @ Sunnyside Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Aug 1 – Oct 31 all-day
Non-perishable food items are needed especially cereal, crackers & canned meats. as well as other grocery items for their food. Also, volunteers and volunteer groups are needed for special projects. Sunnyside Ministry of Winston-Salem is[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes