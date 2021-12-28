Search
S@5: Don't Lose Sight 'Josh's story'

S@5: Don’t Lose Sight ‘Josh’s story’

Verne HillDec 28, 2021

Maybe you have spotted one of those ‘yard signs’ that simply say…
DON’T GIVE UP or YOU MATTER or #DON’TLOSESIGHT.

Kevin Johnson shares with Verne (WBFJ Radio) about #DON’T LOSE SIGHT.

The Johnson family (Kevin, Dawn and Brittany) from Midway experienced a tragic, life changing event on January 22, 2019.
Their son JOSH took his own life at the age of 19…
Now, the Johnson family is on a mission of hope and awareness.

More information on Facebook: www.facebook.com/groups/3325329687485447

Depression is one of the most common mental illnesses in America.
Over 17 million U.S. adults suffering from depression. Psychologists warning that “(parents) need to open their eyes to the fact that (the suicide rate among teens and young adults) is on the rise. And many parents do not know (that) their children are in crisis.”

Sobering Fact: Suicide is the 2nd leading cause of death among 10 to 34 year old’s. National Suicide Prevention 24-hour Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255.  suicidepreventionlifeline.org/

You are not alone. There is hope. You have a purpose and we want to help you. Faith-based resources: www.cru.org/us/en/train-and-gro…tion-resources.html

Help: churchandmentalhealth.com/christian-su…on-ministry/

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (May 23, 2021)

*Re-play on January 2, 2022

Verne Hill

Wednesday Word
