S@5: Dolls on Mission

“Reaching Hearts around the world with the love and hope of Jesus Christ”. That’s the mission of ‘Dolls on Mission’ our WBFJ Ministry of the Month for SEPTEMBER 2020.

Verne chats with Robin Eskew…

Dolls On Mission is made up of volunteers in several cities who come together to construct ‘hand-made’ dolls for children around the globe and locally as well. Dolls on Mission has distributed over 100,000 dolls, in 40 different countries worldwide. https://www.dollsonmission.net/

During the interview Robin Eskew will share more about…

The ministry’s beginning in North Carolina.

Why each doll comes with a ‘Salvation’ bead bracelet

The dolls have – two faces? What’s the reason…

Three areas that listeners can get involved… (Prayer. Workshops. Donations)

*As heard on September 13, 2020 / Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ