S@5: December 20, 2020

Verne Hill

‘Mission Minded in the Workplace’ from Miguel Viera

Local author and speaker Miguel Viera chats with Verne about his latest book ‘Mission Minded in the Workplace’.  Uncover the nine character traits that make up the fruit of the Spirit and show practical ways to display them in the workplace.  What would happen if you approached work from a different angle? Could it be possible you have the ability to change the company culture in your organization?

Join Miguel Viera on a journey of discovery as he unpacks over 20 years of work experience through the lens of being mission minded for Jesus in your workplace!

Learn more about being ‘Mission Minded in the Workplace’ using the Fruit of the Spirit as detailed in Galatians 5:22-23

(as well as the 30 Day Fruit Challenge) www.missionmindedworkplace.com/

Listen now: https://soundcloud.com/user-160165404/mission-minded-in-the-workplace-illuminating-the-fruit-of-the-spirit-with-miguel-viera

 

Continuing your job search during the Holidays?

Our ‘Job Coach’ Randy Wooden shares some timeless tips with Wally and Verne (WBFJ Morning Show) for everyone “Job searching” during the Holidays. Bottom line: Use your time wisely!  Randy Wooden is the Director of the Professional Center by Goodwill.  The ‘Professional Center by Goodwill’ is located inside the Goodwill Industries building off University Parkway and Coliseum Drive in Winston-Salem, NC.  Phone: (336) 464-0516
www.GoodwillProfessionalCenter.org  Email: procenter@GoodwillNWNC.org

Listen Now: https://soundcloud.com/user-160165404/job-searching-during-the-holidays-with-randy-wooden

 

Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill

