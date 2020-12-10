S@5: December 13, 2020

ACT 1: John Cooper (front man for the band ‘Skillet’) is rebelling.

Rebelling against relativism in his debut book, ‘Awake & Alive to Truth’.

John Cooper gets real with Verne and Wally with the WBFJ Morning Show. Listen now…

After traveling the world for 23 years as the lead singer/bassist for Skillet, John L. Cooper says he has noticed one consistent issue: people are desperately confused. Awake and Alive To Truth answers some of the most asked questions in modern culture. Cooper takes readers on a journey through personal stories, the authority of Scripture, the danger of trusting your emotions, and ends with the greatest news possible: God wants to rescue you from the chaos and the darkness and bring you into His glorious light. www.themcollective.com/press-release…live-to-truth

ACT 2: Brian Gray, Executive Director of the Carolina Theatre in downtown Greensboro, talks with Verne and Wally (WBFJ Morning Show) about staying open during a pandemic! Listen now…

The theatre is currently social distanced with seating along with contained concessions, all in accordance with state and local COVID-19 safety protocol. Tickets are $8 and can be bought in advance at www.CarolinaTheatre.com

NOTE: ONLY 100 GUESTS ADMITTED TO ALLOW FOR SOCIAL DISTANCING IN OUR 1100-SEAT AUDITORIUM.