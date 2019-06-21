S@5: Dealing with Depression…

Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (June 23, 2019)

Dealing with Depression…

Dr Gus Thomas – Clinical Supervisor with Associates in Christian Counseling. Dr Thomas will share more about the symptoms, causes and possible treatment options when dealing with depression. Dr Thomas has a seminary degree with a doctorate in Marriage and Family therapy.

Associates in Christian Counseling is a faith-based counseling and psychological center serving the Triad since 1991. A-C-C provides professional mental health services to all who seek them…

http://christiancounseling.org / www.nami.org

Spiritual Depression vs Physical Depression – 4 Steps into Depression–and the Way Out! https://biblicalcounselingcenter.org/4-steps-depression-way/

PLUS…

Dr Soren Johnson – Novant Health / Robinhood Pediatrics in Winston-Salem

Water safety tips

Drowning isn’t just a safety issue for children. This recent study shows it can happen to anyone at any age. You can help keep drowning deaths down with the following steps: https://is.gd/VtJW4Q

Water Safety and Prevention https://is.gd/wm52JX