S@5: Dealing with Depression…

Verne HillJun 21, 2019Comments Off on S@5: Dealing with Depression…

Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (June 23, 2019)

Dealing with Depression…

Dr Gus Thomas  – Clinical Supervisor with Associates in Christian Counseling.  Dr Thomas will share more about the symptoms, causes and possible treatment options when dealing with depression.  Dr Thomas has a seminary degree with a doctorate in Marriage and Family therapy.

Associates in Christian Counseling is a faith-based counseling and psychological center serving the Triad since 1991.  A-C-C provides professional mental health services to all who seek them…

 http://christiancounseling.org  /  www.nami.org

Spiritual Depression vs Physical Depression – 4 Steps into Depression–and the Way Out!  https://biblicalcounselingcenter.org/4-steps-depression-way/

 

PLUS…

 

Dr Soren Johnson  – Novant Health /  Robinhood Pediatrics in Winston-Salem

 

Water safety tips

Drowning isn’t just a safety issue for children.  This recent study shows it can happen to anyone at any age.  You can help keep drowning deaths down with the following steps:  https://is.gd/VtJW4Q

Water Safety and Prevention    https://is.gd/wm52JX

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

