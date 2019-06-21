S@5: Dealing with Depression…

Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (June 23, 2019)
Dealing with Depression…
Dr Gus Thomas – Clinical Supervisor with Associates in Christian Counseling. Dr Thomas will share more about the symptoms, causes and possible treatment options when dealing with depression. Dr Thomas has a seminary degree with a doctorate in Marriage and Family therapy.
Associates in Christian Counseling is a faith-based counseling and psychological center serving the Triad since 1991. A-C-C provides professional mental health services to all who seek them…
http://christiancounseling.org / www.nami.org
Spiritual Depression vs Physical Depression – 4 Steps into Depression–and the Way Out! https://biblicalcounselingcenter.org/4-steps-depression-way/
PLUS…
Dr Soren Johnson – Novant Health / Robinhood Pediatrics in Winston-Salem
Water safety tips
Drowning isn’t just a safety issue for children. This recent study shows it can happen to anyone at any age. You can help keep drowning deaths down with the following steps: https://is.gd/VtJW4Q
Water Safety and Prevention https://is.gd/wm52JX
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
