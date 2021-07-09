S@5: Davidson Prison Ministry

Fact: The United States incarcerates more men and women than any other country. 7 in 10 of post release offenders will return to prison in just 3 short years. But there is hope. There is Jesus…

Cathy Robertson, Executive Director of Davidson Prison Ministry, shares with Verne (WBFJ) about the mission and purpose of the ministry. Listen now…

In the fall of 1985 Davidson Prison Ministry was formed to provide hope and healing to the offenders and staff at Davidson Correctional Facility. Thirty-five years later, our chaplaincy services still seek to be “salt and light” to a broken and hurting community.

Prison is a place of punishment but God can use it as a place to refine and transform.

Volunteers / Opportunities to serve…

Sponsors are needed to take minimum custody offenders to transitional and reentry appointments and church services.

INFO: https://davidsonprisonministry.com/

336-339-9046

July 11, 2021