S@5: Davidson County Sheriff Richie Simmons

“Tough on the bad, while working for the good’

Davidson County Sheriff Richie Simmons joined Wally and Verne on the WBFJ Morning Show back in September 2020.

Sheriff Simmons shares his personal testimony, what to do when stopped by law enforcement and Richie answers a fun list of rapid-fire questions. Listen now…

Quick BIO: Richie Simmons was born and raised in Surry County.

Simmons began his law enforcement career with the Mt Airy Police Department. He was assigned to Davidson County after taking a job with the NC State Highway Patrol in 1991. Simmons became Sheriff of Davidson County back in May of 2018.

www.co.davidson.nc.us/802/Richie-Simmons-Sheriff

Date aired: January 31, 2021. Host: Verne Hill