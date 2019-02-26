S@5: Cross-Purpose Ministries 

This week on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (March 03, 2019)

Cross-Purpose Ministries

“Promoting Biblical standards for living healthy relations”

Guest: Deane Groseclose with Cross-Purpose Ministries

Deane and her husband Tom have been in ‘marriage ministry’ for close to 30 years. *WBFJ Ministry of the Month for March

Cross-Purpose Ministries is a Christian faith-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization composed of staff and volunteers who share the vision for Christ-followers to live in the freedom and abundant life Jesus came to give.

Because all of life is about relationships, Cross-Purpose Ministries places primary importance on personal relationship with Christ, followed closely by the need for healthy interpersonal relationships. Our vision is to be a spiritual wellness center for the hurting, filling the gap between the church and psychological counseling by utilizing discipleship counseling based upon the Truth of scripture.

Marriage is smallest component of family structure and of society itself, the husband/wife relationship in marriage is of vital importance. Here, Cross-Purpose Ministries is committed to supporting the work of churches of all denominations, as well as offering independent assistance to families and individuals.

Tom and Deane Groseclose, founders, were introduced through personal experience to the healing work of Christ that is now being made available through Cross-Purpose Ministries. It is their firm belief that abiding in Christ is the key to moving beyond ”stuck” places, the ineffective and the mundane, to vitality and freedom – AND it is available to everyone.