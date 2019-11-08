S@5: Crisis Control Ministry

Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (NOV 10, 2019)
WBFJ Ministry of the Month for November…
Crisis Control Ministry
Helping those in a crisis situation
Meeting essential life needs
Becoming self-sufficient
Verne chats with…
Margaret Elliott, Executive Director
Abbey Riesett, Special Events & Marketing Manager
Ways to help: Volunteer opportunities
Get involved: Holiday Honor Card sales
336-724-7875
