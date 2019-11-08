Search
Your Family Station
S@5: Crisis Control Ministry

Verne HillNov 08, 2019Comments Off on S@5: Crisis Control Ministry

Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (NOV 10, 2019)

WBFJ Ministry of the Month for November…

Crisis Control Ministry

Helping those in a crisis situation

Meeting essential life needs

Becoming self-sufficient

 

Verne chats with…

Margaret Elliott, Executive Director

Abbey Riesett, Special Events & Marketing Manager

Ways to help: Volunteer opportunities

Get involved: Holiday Honor Card sales

www.crisiscontrol.org/

336-724-7875

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: "Let everything that has breath praise the LORD" Psalm 150 QUOTE: "A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life." MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

WBFJ Your Family Station

