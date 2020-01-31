Search
S@5: ‘Community Opioid Forum’ in Mt Airy (Feb 11)

Verne HillJan 31, 2020Comments Off on S@5: ‘Community Opioid Forum’ in Mt Airy (Feb 11)

Verne (WBFJ) talks with Danny Miller, Pastor of Central United Methodist Church in Mt Airy, about the upcoming ‘Community Opioid Forum’…

The free event is hosted by the Greater Mount Airy Missional Network on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 (Inclement weather date: Feb 18).  Location: The Earle Theater, 124 North Main Street, Mount Airy (7pm – 9:30pm).  Free and open to the public
For additional information: Call Pastor Danny Miller at 336-786-8324

The Forum will include a presentation from the Surry County Opioid Response Director and a guided panel discussion involving community leaders and representatives from community agencies working with the effects of the opioid crisis.

Mark Willis, the Surry County Opioid Response Director, shared that what he needed from local churches in his work with those in active addiction is Hope. The Greater Mount Airy Missional Network is a group of 12 area United Methodist churches…

MC/Moderator: Maddie Gardner, WFMY
Speaker: Mark Willis, Surry Co. Opioid Response Effort Director
Forum Panelists:
Jon Cawley, Mt. Airy Board of Commissioners
Chief Dale Watson, Mt. Airy Police
Eddie Harris, Surry Co. Board of Commissioners
Captain Scott Hudson, Surry Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
John Shelton, Dir. Surry Co. Emergency Services’
Judge Marion C. Boone, NC Judicial District 17-B
Dr. Jason Edsall, Chief Med. Officer, Northern Regional Hospital
Emily McPeak, Center Dir., Surry DayMark Recovery Services
Colin Miller, Organizer/Dir./Co-Founder, Twin City Harm Reduction Coalition
Rev. Evelyn Lemons, Pastor, Chestnut Grove UMC, King

Verne Hill

