S@5: ‘Community Opioid Forum’ in Mt Airy (Feb 11)

Verne (WBFJ) talks with Danny Miller, Pastor of Central United Methodist Church in Mt Airy, about the upcoming ‘Community Opioid Forum’…

Listen now…

The free event is hosted by the Greater Mount Airy Missional Network on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 (Inclement weather date: Feb 18). Location: The Earle Theater, 124 North Main Street, Mount Airy (7pm – 9:30pm). Free and open to the public

For additional information: Call Pastor Danny Miller at 336-786-8324

The Forum will include a presentation from the Surry County Opioid Response Director and a guided panel discussion involving community leaders and representatives from community agencies working with the effects of the opioid crisis.

Mark Willis, the Surry County Opioid Response Director, shared that what he needed from local churches in his work with those in active addiction is Hope. The Greater Mount Airy Missional Network is a group of 12 area United Methodist churches…

MC/Moderator: Maddie Gardner, WFMY

Speaker: Mark Willis, Surry Co. Opioid Response Effort Director

Forum Panelists:

Jon Cawley, Mt. Airy Board of Commissioners

Chief Dale Watson, Mt. Airy Police

Eddie Harris, Surry Co. Board of Commissioners

Captain Scott Hudson, Surry Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

John Shelton, Dir. Surry Co. Emergency Services’

Judge Marion C. Boone, NC Judicial District 17-B

Dr. Jason Edsall, Chief Med. Officer, Northern Regional Hospital

Emily McPeak, Center Dir., Surry DayMark Recovery Services

Colin Miller, Organizer/Dir./Co-Founder, Twin City Harm Reduction Coalition

Rev. Evelyn Lemons, Pastor, Chestnut Grove UMC, King