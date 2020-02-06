S@5: Community Opioid Forum on Feb 11

Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (February 09, 2020)

Pastor Danny Miller shares with Verne about the upcoming Community Opioid Forum. Hosted by the Greater Mount Airy Missional Network

Tuesday, February 11, 2020 (7pm – 9:30pm) at The Earle Theater in Mount Airy. Free and open to the public. For additional information: Call 336-786-8324 https://www.facebook.com/groups/107100402647346/

The Forum will include a presentation from the Surry County Opioid Response Director and a guided panel discussion involving community leaders and representatives from community agencies working with the effects of the opioid crisis. Danny Miller is the Pastor of Central United Methodist Church (Mount Airy)

Also…

Louie Giglio

Pastor, Author and founder of the Passion Conferences is coming to Greensboro, part of the Winter Jam Tour on February 15. Giglio will talk Jesus, his own hand made Valentine’s card and what it means to be a ‘door holder’ at Passion City Church in Atlanta!

www.louiegiglio.com/about/

passioncitychurch.com/