S@5: “Be Church Ministries” with Tony Valdes

This week on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (APRIL 25, 2021)

Verne chats with Tony Valdes, founder of “Be Church Ministries”.

Putting our faith in action and BE THE CHURCH! That’s the mission of ‘Be Church Ministries’. Followers of Christ should not just attend and belong to their local church but BE engaged in the work of the Kingdom

“Be Church Ministries” is our WBFJ Ministry of the Month (APRIL 2021)

Be part of the “Be Church Conference” happening April 29-30, 2021 (Friday + Saturday). Location: The ‘Church on 68’ in Greensboro. Details: https://bechurchministries.com/conference/

info@bechurchministries.com