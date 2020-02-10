S@5: Cancer Services, Inc in Winston-Salem

FEB 16, 2020

Julie Lanford, Wellness Director with Cancer Services part of their ‘Community Outreach Team’

Mission: “To enhance health, life and survivorship.”

Cancer Services primarily serves Forsyth, Davie, Stokes and Yadkin Counties, but assisted individuals in over 59 North Carolina Counties last year…

Listen to Verne’s interview with Julie Lanford…

Cancer Services spends hundreds of hours each year in our community promoting cancer risk-reduction with education on good health, wellness, and the importance of early detection. We promote these concepts with a variety of tools including cooking demonstrations, exercise classes, gardening projects, and experiential learning.

Cancer Services is located on Maplewood Avenue in Winston-Salem

(336) 760-9983

https://cancerservicesonline.org/