S@5 Bridge to Recovery

Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (SEPT 15, 2019)

Treena Norwood – Community Outreach Coordinator with Bridge to Recovery, shares with Verne (WBFJ) about the organization’s mission and purpose to help all trapped in addiction – find hope. www.thebridgetorecovery.org/

Bridge to Recovery is our WBFJ Ministry of the Month for September!

Bridge To Recovery (BTR) is a clinical addiction resource center with a gentle Christian emphasis. BTR welcomes all denominations and non-believers without prejudice or judgment. We offer professional care in a comfortable, “homey” environment, combining Clinical Treatment with 12-Step Intervention and Spiritual Renewal.

Listen now…

Healing mind, body and spirit requires a blend of professional care and “real-life” experience. Our professional counselors are licensed/certified in North Carolina, and most have a Masters level education. They provide evidence-based intervention and utilize widely accepted clinical approaches. Our General Staff are personally experienced in 12-Step recovery, and provide a knowledge-based approach to intervention.

BTR has several programs and strives to offer recovery opportunities to all in need. We have many free services and our low-cost programs are designed to be high-value and highly professional. We believe in providing healing from addiction and addressing issues people are facing by meeting their mind, body, and spirit needs. BTR offers a loving, supportive, and healing environment; personal attention you won’t find in a hospital or institutional setting. Our charitable mission is to remove the financial barriers people face when they are desperately seeking recovery.

www.thebridgetorecovery.org/