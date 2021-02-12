S@5: Blessed to Bless ministries

Sharing the love of Jesus through inspirational ‘care boxes’, filled with personalized cards, Christian music and wooden crosses!

Rachel Waugh, project coordinator with BLESSED TO BLESS ministries out of Asheboro, shares with Verne (WBFJ) about this unique outreach ministry that was started as a direct result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Blessed to Bless offers ‘care boxes’ to the residents and staff of area nursing homes and assisted living facilities. The outreach ministry based in Asheboro was initially funded by a grant from the “Thank You Jesus” mission

Web: thankyoujesusmission.org/blessedtobless/

Blessed to Bless is made up of 8 core volunteers reaching out to 9 North Carolina counties, so far. But they would love to send out more care boxes to nursing / assisted centers . You can help!!

Each care box is overflowing with love and encouragement:

Hand-made cards with the lyrics of ‘Jesus Loves Me’ printed on the back along with inspirational ‘Jesus’ music on CD.

Hand-carved wooden crosses (with the 23rd Psalm) for nursing home staff. Cost is $500 for one care box sent to one location to encourage residents and staff!

Romans 8:38-39 “nothing (not even Covid) can separate us from God’s love” Web: thankyoujesusmission.org/blessedtobless/

‘Blessed to Bless ministries is our WBFJ Ministry of the Month for February (2021)

SUN@5 February 14, 2021: As heard on Sunday @ 5 Public Affairs Program on WBFJ.