Home Blog S@5: Billy Graham Radio – Easter special 2021

S@5: Billy Graham Radio – Easter special 2021

Verne HillApr 01, 2021Comments Off on S@5: Billy Graham Radio – Easter special 2021

Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (April 04, 2021) Easter Sunday

Billy Graham Radio – Easter special

Two timeless messages from Billy Graham about the reality of Jesus Christ – His resurrection and what it means for us today.

The theme: “the good news about Jesus and the Resurrection” from Acts 17:18 (HCSB)

https://billygraham.org/audio-cat/sermons/?s=easter+

 

Verne Hill

Previous PostThursday News, April 01, 2021
