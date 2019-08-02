S@5: August 4, 2019

This week on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (August 04, 2019)

“Stuff the Bus” School Supply Drive

Bob Campbell, with the Winston-Salem Salvation Army explains how we can help area students in need through the local Salvation Army Boys & Girls Clubs. Drop off donated school supplies now through August 09, at participating locations including Krispy Kreme, Five Below, and Walmart stores.

STUFF THE BUS ‘STOPS’ with WBFJ coming up this week in Winston-Salem!

AUG 5: Join us this Monday morning at the Krispy Kreme location on Stratford Road in Winston-Salem from 8am til 10am.

AUG 8: Join us next Thursday for our lunchtime stop at ‘Five Below’ off Hanes Mall Blvd in Winston-Salem between 11am – 1pm.

Plus…

Mid-summer replay:

Pastor JD Greear’s book “Not God Enough”

*Have we as Christians put God in a box? Barna research shows that a majority of Christians (65%) admit experiencing doubts about their faith. JD Greear is the lead pastor of The Summit Church in Durham.