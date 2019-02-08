S@5: Arts Evangelica

February 10, 2019

Wally chats with Lisa Kidd, the Founder and Director of Arts Evangelica our WBFJ Ministry of the Month for February (2019).

“Reclaiming the Arts for the Glory of Jesus Christ” – Arts Evangelica is based in Archdale, with a satellite location in Kernersville

EVENT: Celebrating LOVE (Living Love Letter)

Saturday, February 16 at Castle McCulloch’s ‘Crystal Garden’ in Jamestown. Outreach/Fundraiser (upcoming mission trip to Philippines later this Spring). http://www.artsevangelica.org/

Listen to the interview NOW…