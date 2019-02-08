S@5: Arts Evangelica

February 10, 2019
Wally chats with Lisa Kidd, the Founder and Director of Arts Evangelica our WBFJ Ministry of the Month for February (2019).
“Reclaiming the Arts for the Glory of Jesus Christ” – Arts Evangelica is based in Archdale, with a satellite location in Kernersville
EVENT: Celebrating LOVE (Living Love Letter)
Saturday, February 16 at Castle McCulloch’s ‘Crystal Garden’ in Jamestown. Outreach/Fundraiser (upcoming mission trip to Philippines later this Spring). http://www.artsevangelica.org/
Listen to the interview NOW…
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Anne Graham Lotz: Seeing an end to chemo, obedience to God’s leading - February 8, 2019
- Lowe’s: Seasonal Helpers Needed - February 8, 2019
- TIPS: Keeping flowers ‘fresher, longer’… - February 8, 2019