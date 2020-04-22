S@5 April 26, 2020

Verne and Wally chat with…

Dr Heath Greene, Ph.D. Executive Director, Associates in Christian Counseling in Winston Salem

TOPIC: Dealing with Stress and Guilt during a Pandemic

Will this virus lock-down ever end? Where is God?

I’m stressed out.

I feel guilty that I’m not on the ‘front line’.

I have feelings of hopelessness.

Are you feeling very guilty about being stressed, etc., because you see others who have it far, far worse. Many of us from time to time are dealing with stress and guilt during the current COVID-19 pandemic. You are not alone…

Associates in Christian Counseling in Winston Salem 336-896-0065 www.christiancounseling.org

Tax Expert Keith Hiatt, with ‘Breslow, Starling’ Certified Public Accountants in Greensboro – explains some of the positive tax and stimulus updates moving forward in 2020.

Extended Tax Filing Season and your Stimulus Check

Will we be ‘taxed’ on our stimulus money? Keith suggests that no, the stimulus money should be used for bills and expenses brought on by the pandemic ‘shutdown’.

Keith has some key questions as we cautiously move forward in 2020…

Do I have an emergency fund?

Am I prepared for another shut-down?

How is my budget? (What budget?)

Do I have the proper insurance coverage? Have I shopped around lately?

Do a ‘Tax check up’ for 2020 before the end of the year!

Helpful Links: https://www.irs.gov/

http://www.breslowstarling.com/helpful-web-links.php

Contact info: Keith S. Hiatt CPA

Breslow Starling Frost Warner Boger Hiatt PLLC

Location: 3825 W. Market Street, Suite 200, Greensboro, NC 27407

PHONE: 336-292-6872 Email: KeithS.Hiatt@breslowstarling.com

Sunday at 5 on WBFJ (April 26, 2020) Hosted by Verne Hill, News / Public Affairs Director