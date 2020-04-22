Search
Home Blog S@5 April 26, 2020

S@5 April 26, 2020

Apr 22, 2020

Verne and Wally chat with…

 Dr Heath Greene, Ph.D. Executive Director, Associates in Christian Counseling in Winston Salem

TOPIC: Dealing with Stress and Guilt during a Pandemic

Will this virus lock-down ever end? Where is God?

I’m stressed out. 

I feel guilty that I’m not on the ‘front line’. 

I have feelings of hopelessness.

Are you feeling very guilty about being stressed, etc., because  you see others who have it far, far worse.  Many of us from time to time are dealing with stress and guilt during the current COVID-19 pandemic.  You are not alone…

Associates in Christian Counseling in Winston Salem  336-896-0065   www.christiancounseling.org

 

 

Tax Expert Keith Hiatt, with ‘Breslow, Starling’ Certified Public Accountants in Greensboro – explains some of the positive tax and stimulus updates moving forward in 2020.

Extended Tax Filing Season and your Stimulus Check

Will we be ‘taxed’ on our stimulus money?  Keith suggests that no, the stimulus money should be used for bills and expenses brought on by the pandemic ‘shutdown’.

Keith has some key questions as we cautiously move forward in 2020…

Do I have an emergency fund?

Am I prepared for another shut-down?

How is my budget? (What budget?)

Do I have the proper insurance coverage?  Have I shopped around lately?

Do a ‘Tax check up’ for 2020 before the end of the year!

Helpful Links:  https://www.irs.gov/

http://www.breslowstarling.com/helpful-web-links.php

 Contact info: Keith S. Hiatt CPA

Breslow Starling Frost Warner Boger Hiatt PLLC
Location: 3825 W. Market Street, Suite 200, Greensboro, NC 27407

PHONE: 336-292-6872    Email: KeithS.Hiatt@breslowstarling.com

Sunday at 5 on WBFJ (April 26, 2020)                                             Hosted by Verne Hill,  News / Public Affairs Director

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

