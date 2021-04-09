S@5 April 11, 2021

SUN@5 on WBFJ (April 11, 2021)

Verne and Wally chat with…

Samantha Allred, with North Carolina Baptist Aging Ministry

NC-BAM has discovered that aging adults are not able to access vaccine appointments due to a great ‘digital divide’. Many aging adults don’t have the technology or ability to navigate these online appointments. Mobilizing faith based leaders to help seniors find their spot and take their shot

‘Bridging the Gap’ – Virtual ’Leadership Training Session’ through NC-BAM happening Tuesday (April 13, 2021) from 10am -1pm. FREE (registration required) https://bchfamily.regfox.com/ncbam-registrations

Info call 877 506 2226 www.ncbam.org / www.bchfamily.org

Listen now…

PLUS…

A new devotional from Dr. Debbie Lanier… “Awaken My Soul!: 31 Devotions to Supercharge Your Purpose”.

Pastor Debbie compiled “Awaken My Soul” throughout the pandemic of 2020. People are struggling to find an anchor in the shaking. “Fear and hopelessness”, just some of the words to describe 2020… But there is HOPE! Something in all of us wants to do better, be better. God has given us this day, brand-spanking new and loaded with reasons to try again. The first step is oh-so-simple . . . Just Begin!

Listen now…

Dr Debbie Lanier (and husband Bishop Paul Lanier) co-founded Hope Community Church in Winston-Salem back in 1990. Debbie has been married to Paul since 1983. They have 2 grown children.

ALL proceeds from Debbie’s latest book will go to save unborn babies and their mothers.

You can find the book on Amazon or at the church website…https://www.hopecommunitychurch.tv/content.cfm