S@5: Anti-Human Trafficking Awareness (World Relief Triad)

Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (February 13, 2022)

Bringing awareness and providing resources to prevent and reduce human trafficking.

Rachel Parker, Anti-Human Trafficking Services Program Manager’ with World Relief Triad, shares with Verne and Wally (WBFJ radio) how individuals are impacted. Understanding that there are survivors of both Labor Trafficking and Sex Trafficking – globally, nationally and yes even locally.

1-888-373-7888 National Human Trafficking Hotline (or call 911 if there is imminent danger) https://worldrelief.org/triad/

Roughly twenty years ago, human trafficking officially became a ‘crime’ in the United States. Bringing awareness to human trafficking helps to build a movement and a world where ‘the powerful cannot so easily exploit the vulnerable for profit’. Educating employers: By protecting your workers, you will also protect your business. https://worldrelief.org/triad/our-work/anti-human-trafficking/aht-resources/

World Relief’s social media guide: AHT Resources – World Relief.

Polaris Project’s website: Polaris | We Fight to End Human Trafficking (polarisproject.org)

Online trainings from the Polaris Project: Human Trafficking Training | Polaris (polarisproject.org)

World Relief Triad is a faith-based , nonprofit organization that has served and integrated approximately 10,000 refugees into Triad communities since 1987. World Relief’s mission is to empower the local church to serve the most vulnerable – to bring hope, healing and transformation. World Relief’s work in the US focuses on helping refugees and other immigrants in vulnerable situations rebuild their lives in a new country. https://worldrelief.org/triad/

*Rachel Parker coordinates and supervises outreach and direct services for survivors of both labor and sex trafficking. She also supervised the coordination of the Triad Labor Trafficking Task Force, the Guilford Minor Trafficking Response Team, and the Triad Rapid Response Team to support victim identification and effective responses across the Triad (including Guilford, Forsyth and Davidson counties).