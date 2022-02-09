Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog S@5: Anti-Human Trafficking Awareness (World Relief Triad)

S@5: Anti-Human Trafficking Awareness (World Relief Triad)

Verne HillFeb 09, 2022Comments Off on S@5: Anti-Human Trafficking Awareness (World Relief Triad)

Like

Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (February 13, 2022)

Bringing awareness and providing resources to prevent and reduce human trafficking.

Rachel Parker, Anti-Human Trafficking Services Program Manager’ with World Relief Triad, shares with Verne and Wally (WBFJ radio) how individuals are impacted. Understanding that there are survivors of both Labor Trafficking and Sex Trafficking – globally, nationally and yes even locally.

 1-888-373-7888   National Human Trafficking Hotline      (or call 911 if there is imminent danger)    https://worldrelief.org/triad/

Listen to our interview now…

Roughly twenty years ago, human trafficking officially became a ‘crime’ in the United States.  Bringing awareness to human trafficking helps to build a movement and a world where ‘the powerful cannot so easily exploit the vulnerable for profit’. Educating  employers: By protecting your workers, you will also protect your business.  https://worldrelief.org/triad/our-work/anti-human-trafficking/aht-resources/

 

World Relief’s social media guide: AHT Resources – World Relief.

Polaris Project’s website: Polaris | We Fight to End Human Trafficking (polarisproject.org)

Online trainings from the Polaris Project: Human Trafficking Training | Polaris (polarisproject.org)

 

World Relief Triad is a faith-based , nonprofit organization that has served and integrated approximately 10,000 refugees into Triad communities since 1987. World Relief’s mission is to empower the local church to serve the most vulnerable – to bring hope, healing and transformation. World Relief’s work in the US focuses on helping refugees and other immigrants in vulnerable situations rebuild their lives in a new country. https://worldrelief.org/triad/

 

*Rachel Parker coordinates and supervises outreach and direct services for survivors of both labor and sex trafficking. She also supervised the coordination of the Triad Labor Trafficking Task Force, the Guilford Minor Trafficking Response Team, and the Triad Rapid Response Team to support victim identification and effective responses across the Triad (including Guilford, Forsyth and Davidson counties).

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostWednesday News, February 09, 2022
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

National Pizza Day (Feb 09)

Verne HillFeb 09, 2022

Wednesday Word

Feb 09, 2022

Resources: Winston Weaver Fertilizer Plant Fire

Verne HillFeb 09, 2022

Community Events

Jan
1
Sat
all-day City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Jan 1 – Mar 31 all-day
Non-perishable food items are needed to distribute to several local neighborhoods. Items can be dropped off at City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem) Drop off days and hours are Monday – Thursday (10-3). Also, volunteers are needed[...]
all-day Crisis Control Ministry Needs Vo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Crisis Control Ministry Needs Vo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Jan 1 – Mar 31 all-day
Crisis Control Ministry is in need of volunteers to help in the food pantry. Also, donations for the food pantry can be dropped Monday-Friday (9:00am-Noon) at either Crisis Control Ministry location. Crisis Control Ministry also[...]
all-day Crossnore Children’s Home Job Op... @ Crossnore Children's Home (Winston-Salem)
Crossnore Children’s Home Job Op... @ Crossnore Children's Home (Winston-Salem)
Jan 1 – Feb 28 all-day
Crossnore Children’s Home of Winston-Salem currently has job openings for the following positions… Child & Family Therapist Child & Family Bilingual Therapist Cottage Residence Parent Maintenance Technician Residential Advisor Visual Production Coordinator Crossnore Children’s Home[...]
all-day Salem Pregnancy Care Center Need... @ Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem)
Salem Pregnancy Care Center Need... @ Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem)
Jan 1 – Mar 31 all-day
Here are the current needs for Salem Pregnancy Care Center… Diapers (Larger sizes) 4, 5 and 6 are always needed! Larger Baby clothes- 18-24 mo and 2T for both girls and boys Nurse Volunteers &[...]
all-day Salvation Army (WS) Need Donatio...
Salvation Army (WS) Need Donatio...
Jan 1 – Mar 31 all-day
Healthy Snacks for the shelter children and Boys & Girls Club and dry goods (rice, pasta, cereal, etc.) for the shelter and food pantry. We have a Walmart “Registry for Good” where folks can shop[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes