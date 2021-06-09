Search
S@5: Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness

Verne HillJun 09, 2021Comments Off on S@5: Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness

This week on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (June 13, 2021)

June is Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month

Wally and Verne talk with… 

Katherine L. Lambert, CEO, Alzheimer’s Association, Western Carolina Chapter

Big announcement this week about a new ‘drug’ (aduhelm) in helping to slow the progression of Alzheimer’s disease (with early detection).

Learn more about the latest research and this new drug…

Who it will help. How it will help. And, the important role of caregivers.

 What is Alzheimer’s?

A progressive, degenerative and fatal brain disease.                  Alzheimer’s is the most common cause of dementia.

 

24-Hour Helpline 1-800-272-3900

For the latest news and updates, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

 www.alz.org/northcarolina

Facts and Figures: (alz.org/facts)

 10 Early Signs and Symptoms of Alzheimer’s

https://www.alz.org/alzheimers-dementia/10_signs

 Importance of receiving an early diagnosis

https://www.alz.org/alzheimers-dementia/diagnosis

For Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures, an annual report by the Alzheimer’s Association, visit alz.org/facts.

 

 

 

