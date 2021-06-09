S@5: Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness

This week on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (June 13, 2021)
June is Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month
Wally and Verne talk with…
Katherine L. Lambert, CEO, Alzheimer’s Association, Western Carolina Chapter
Big announcement this week about a new ‘drug’ (aduhelm) in helping to slow the progression of Alzheimer’s disease (with early detection).
Learn more about the latest research and this new drug…
Who it will help. How it will help. And, the important role of caregivers.
What is Alzheimer’s?
A progressive, degenerative and fatal brain disease. Alzheimer’s is the most common cause of dementia.
24-Hour Helpline 1-800-272-3900
Facts and Figures: (alz.org/facts)
10 Early Signs and Symptoms of Alzheimer’s
https://www.alz.org/alzheimers-dementia/10_signs
Importance of receiving an early diagnosis
https://www.alz.org/alzheimers-dementia/diagnosis
For Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures, an annual report by the Alzheimer’s Association, visit alz.org/facts.
