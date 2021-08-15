S@5: Abolition NC

August 15, 2021
Abolition NC is a non-profit that partners with schools and community efforts to combat human trafficking
through awareness and prevention education.
Verne chats with Cindy King, Executive Director Abolition NC
NATIONAL HUMAN TRAFFICKING HOTLINE 1-888-373-7888
24 hours, 7 days a week
Text HELP or INFO to 233733 (BEFREE) humantraffickinghotline.org
Special fundraising and awareness event for Abolition NC
“Tea and Top Hats” (SEPT 18)
Location: Legacy Stables on Hwy 109 (southern Forsyth county)
www.AbolitionNC.org
www.FreewayNC.org
Abolition NC is our WBFJ Ministry of the Month for August 2021
*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (August 15, 2021)
