S@5: Abolition NC

August 15, 2021

Abolition NC is a non-profit that partners with schools and community efforts to combat human trafficking

through awareness and prevention education.

Verne chats with Cindy King, Executive Director Abolition NC

NATIONAL HUMAN TRAFFICKING HOTLINE 1-888-373-7888

24 hours, 7 days a week

Text HELP or INFO to 233733 (BEFREE) humantraffickinghotline.org

Special fundraising and awareness event for Abolition NC

“Tea and Top Hats” (SEPT 18)

Location: Legacy Stables on Hwy 109 (southern Forsyth county)

www.AbolitionNC.org

www.FreewayNC.org

Abolition NC is our WBFJ Ministry of the Month for August 2021

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (August 15, 2021)