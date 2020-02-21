Search
S@5: 1Champion Sports with Logan Hallock

Verne HillFeb 21, 2020

Dave Bumgarner (host of CrossRoad Radio on WBFJ) chats with Logan Hallock about “1Champion”

1Champion is a sports based Christian ministry that seeks to exalt the 1Champion – Jesus Christ.

Sunday @5 on WBFJ (FEB 23, 2020)

A division of Uplands Reach Conference Center, 1Champion’s vision
is to see what God can do through athletes and coaches.     1Champion Sports provides sports camp for boys in the 1st thru 8th grade.  www.1champion.org/

 

Scheduled 1Champion sports camps…
NC State (April 18, 2020
App State (May 23, 2020)
Liberty University (June 20, 2020)
Louisville, Kentucky (July 18, 2020)

Mission: Lead every athlete and coach into a personal relationship with Jesus Christ and His church.
www.1champion.org/camps

Campers will get to experience world-class facilities, be taught premier football, basketball, or baseball skills and drills by hand-picked current college athletes. These athletes will serve as coaches during drills and tournaments. They will also be a mentor to your child. Campers will work extensively on individual position specific offensive and defensive skills and drills. There will also be battle competitions, tournaments, and much more. Former collegiate/professional athletes will be making an appearance or giving a personalized video presentation to these campers. Campers will receive a t-shirt and instructional coaching from current college players along with a photo opportunity and more. 1Champion Camps are independently run camps, conducted at college level facilities…

