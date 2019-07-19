S@5: 1 in 8 women will develop a thyroid disorder

Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (July 21, 2019)

An estimated 20 million Americans have some form of thyroid disease.

Women are five to eight times more likely than men to have thyroid problems.

1 in 8 women will develop a thyroid disorder during her lifetime.

This week on Sunday @ 5 – Thyroid Health.

Verne (host of Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ) chats with Dr. Tracie Farmer with Forsyth Endocrine Consultants (Novant Health)

Dr Farmer will explain the differences between hyperthyroidism + hypothyroidism. As well as symptoms associated with a thyroid condition.

Details: www.womenshealth.gov/a-z-topics/thyroid-disease

