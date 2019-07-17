Take a selfie and experience the ‘older’ you?

Lots of friends and family are posting pics with FaceApp, that smartphone app, revealing what you will look like when you get older. The app provides options, including whether you want to change your hair color or hairstyle. Click on age option and choose old. Do we really HAVE to choose OLD??

Warning: Are the Russians using FaceApp to access YOUR accounts? Read more…

https://nypost.com/2019/07/17/faceapp-security-concerns-russians-now-own-all-your-old-photos/