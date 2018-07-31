Search
‘Run For Grace 5k’ benefiting the ‘Workshop of Davidson’

Verne Hill

Date: Saturday, August 11, 2018.

Registration at 7am, Run at 8am

Hosted by Pilgrim Reformed Church in Lexington

The 3rd Annual ‘Run For Grace 5k’ benefiting the ‘Workshop of Davidson’

Walking or running strollers are allowed

No animals allowed.

Children under 13 years of age must be supervised by an adult.
Music provided by WBFJ

Race results will be posted electronically after each participant crosses the finish line. Light refreshments will be available to race participants at completion of event.

Register through August 9 or day of the run:  http://jonesracingcompany.com/runforgrace5k/

 

Questions? Contact: Tina Poindexter @ 336-247-1078

Tammy Allen @ 336-596-6695

Rev. Richard Moore 336-425-5610

Thanks to Rebecca Moore, with Workshop of Davidson and                 Gene Poindexter with Pilgrim Reformed Church in Lexington

The Workshop of Davidson is a place where individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities can work, gain vocational and life skill training, interact with their peers and integrate into the community and most importantly,

The Workshop focuses on “ability” and not necessarily the disability with the opportunity to reach their highest potential. Program participants are given the chance to grow AND flourish as a human being.     http://www.workshopofdavidson.org/

 

