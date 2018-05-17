The Royal Wedding: What to know…

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will wed this Saturday (May 19), in St. George’s Chapel in the grounds of Windsor Castle, about 20 miles west of central London.
*The couple will exchange vows at noon (or 7am Easter time) in a ceremony expected to last an hour. More details https://www.cnn.com/2018/04/04/europe/royal-wedding-what-we-know-intl/index.html
Who is Meghan Markle? In the lead up to the royal wedding this Saturday, take a look back at her best acting parts from a suitcase beauty on ‘Deal or No Deal’ to Rachel on ‘Suits’ to her roles in two Hallmark films. https://is.gd/9cVW0e
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Babysitting 101: Getting you ready for that part time job. - May 17, 2018
- College Graduation Happenings - May 17, 2018
- Cheerwine Festival in Salisbury (May 19) - May 17, 2018