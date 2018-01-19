Search
“Room At The Inn” recognized by the President during the national March For Life

Verne HillJan 19, 2018

President Trump addressed the National March for Life rally in Washington, DC earlier today (via satellite) from the White House Rose Garden.

During his speech, the President acknowledged the life-saving work of Marianne Donadio (VP of Marketing + Development) with “Room At The Inn” based in Greensboro.

Triad Pro-Life organization recognized by the President during the national March For Life rally in DC on Friday.

*”Room At The Inn” is a nationally accredited Catholic ministry serving homeless, pregnant women and single mothers with children

https://www.roominn.org/rose-garden-press-release/

 For more information, please visit www.RoomInn.org

Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/Room-at-the-Inn-159268984085406/

 

Breaking News:  House Passes Born Alive Abortion Survivors Act As March For Life 2018 Begins.   As hundreds of thousands of pro-life people prepared to march in the March for Life in DC, the US House of Representatives voted to approve the “Born Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act — legislation protecting babies who survive abortions. The Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act (H.R. 4712) passed 241-183. All Republicans voted for final passage, but only six Democrats voted in favor of it.      https://goo.gl/ieTueR

The bill would amend existing U.S. law to “prohibit a health care practitioner from failing to exercise the proper degree of care in the case of a child who survives an abortion or attempted abortion.”

 

 

