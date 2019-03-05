Ron Wellman Retires … and other Tuesday News

WBFJ News Tuesday, March 5, 2019

In what WAS to be a Completely Scripted News Conference yesterday, Outgoing Wake Forest Athletics Director, Ron Wellman veered OFF script. Before stepping away from the podium, Wellman called Incoming Athletics Director, John Currie up alongside of him and told a story of when he was hired, that he was given a gold Deacon head pin by super-fan Julie Griffin.

“No, you’re not getting it,” Wellman told Currie with a laugh.

That’s when Wellman produced another pin.

“But I found my Deacon’s brother, and John, you get the brother,” he said.

Call it the Most-Symbolic Moment in an Afternoon FULL of them at Wake Forest.

https://www.journalnow.com/sports/wfu/pinned-as-next-day-of-change-at-wake-forest-marked/article_18e429ec-0205-5974-9e97-1ee0885f9fde.html

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts launched its “Dough-nate for a Doughnut” campaign on Monday to help children — especially those under-served or living with serious illnesses — with new signature partners KaBOOM! and SeriousFun Children’s Network. Founded by late actor and philanthropist, Paul Newman, KaBOOM! is a national nonprofit dedicated to providing safe places for children to play. Krispy Kreme customers who donate $1 or more to benefit both organizations receive a Free Glazed Doughnut.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/krispy-kreme-launches-dough-nate-for-a-doughnut-campaign/article_513575bc-f1fd-546b-abd5-239149a16c70.html

Forget Groundhog Shadows — when Britt’s Donuts announces an opening date, Winter is Officially on its Way Out! Britt’s announced it would open for the 2019 season 4 p.m. Friday, March 29 on the Carolina Beach Boardwalk, and will remain open through the weekend from 8:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, and from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, or until donuts run out. These will be the regular weekend hours of Britt’s each weekend with the exception of Easter weekend up until Memorial Day, when they will be open Daily for the Summer Season.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/state_region/winter-is-over-britt-s-donuts-in-carolina-beach-announces/article_ed9458b9-a749-558e-9beb-843417b6bcae.html

The N.C. Department of Transportation needs volunteers to help clean up trash along roads during the Adopt-A-Highway Spring Litter Sweep from April 13-27. Last year, volunteers, Adopt-A-Highway groups and NCDOT employees removed more than 500,000 pounds of litter during the spring litter sweep. See our News Blog at WBFJ.FM for more information.

https://www.ncdot.gov/initiatives-policies/environmental/litter-management/Pages/litter-sweep.aspx

Winston-Salem Police and City Firefighters responded Monday afternoon to a gas leak at the intersection of West Academy Street and Peters Creek Parkway. Today a crew will repair the broken gas line. It wasn’t immediately clear Monday what time repairs would begin today, or when the road will close. Another area that IS currently closed in Winston Salem, is 1 Lane of Poplar Street, between 4th and 5th Streets to allow repairs of an underground utility. That Lane should reopen this Friday.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/gas-leak-at-west-academy-and-peters-creek-closed-road/article_1daf265e-d91c-53b3-8a97-fe28b04f54ca.html

According to a New Study of over 650,000 Children, the Measles, Mumps, and Rubella Vaccine does not increase the risk of autism, and does not trigger autism in children who are at risk. The Myth linking vaccines and autism grew out of a 1998 Study by Andrew Wakefield, published in the Medical Journal, “The Lancet”, which actually retracted the study after an investigation found that Wakefield altered or misrepresented information on the 12 children who were the basis for the conclusion of his study.

https://myfox8.com/2019/03/04/measles-mumps-and-rubella-vaccine-does-not-cause-autism-new-study-finds/

Actor Luke Perry, who gained instant heartthrob status, as wealthy rebel, Dylan McKay, on “Beverly Hills 90210”, died Monday after suffering a massive stroke last Wednesday. Perry was 52.

https://myfox8.com/2019/03/04/hollywood-pays-tribute-to-luke-perry-my-heart-is-broken/

The Winner of the $1.5 Billion Mega Millions Jackpot has come forward and submitted a claim for the prize, according to a news release from the South Carolina Education Lottery. The winner, who has chosen to remain anonymous, chose to take a one-time payment of $877,784,124. This is the largest jackpot payout to a single winner in United States history.

https://myfox8.com/2019/03/04/winner-claims-1-5-billion-mega-millions-jackpot-in-south-carolina/

Your WBFJ Weather Forecast

Today: Becoming Sunny…High 45

Tonight: Clear… Low 20

Wednesday: Sunny… High 40

Next chance of rain, Thursday night into Friday