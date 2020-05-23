Rolling to Remember Challenge: Ride 22 miles in your own community

Search
Verne Hill

AmVets: Rolling to Remember Challenge this Sunday (May 24) will honor prisoners of war, those missing in action and veterans whose lives were cut short due to suicide. Rather than the traditional motorcycle ride to Washington, D.C. during the Memorial Day weekend, AmVets is urging individuals to ride 22 miles in their own communities this Sunday – to bring attention to POW/MIAs and veteran suicide.

Sobering Reality: On average, 22 veterans die by suicide every day.

The message will be clear throughout: we will never forget our POWs and MIAs, and we won’t stop fighting for real solutions to the suicide crisis.

BTW: Organizers state that the change from a mass group national ride was necessary due to the global pandemic and restrictions on public gatherings.

For the last 32 years, thousands of motorcyclists have taken part in Rolling Thunder on Memorial Day weekend, to raise awareness of veterans’ issues, and to honor the 82,000 service members missing in action since WWII.

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

