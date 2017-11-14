Rockefeller Christmas Tree has arrived

The world’s most famous Christmas tree has arrived in New York City! This year’s famous Rockefeller Christmas tree (a Norway Spruce from State College, Pennsylvania) is 75 feet tall, weighs more than 12 tons, and is about 80 years old. The tree will be illuminated Nov. 29 and remain on display until Jan. 7. The tree will then be donated to Habitat for Humanity to be transformed into lumber for building homes.
BTW: The Tree will be decorated with more than 50,000 lights. https://goo.gl/dXDrDN
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill
