ROCC 5K Run and Walk happens this Saturday (May 11)

Verne Hill, May 07, 2019

The 8th Annual ROCC 5K Run and Walk 
Location: River Oaks Community Church this Saturday morning (May 11) along Lewisville-Clemmons Road in Clemmons. Registration at 7am.

8am race time

(kid’s fun run at 9am).

FREE kid’s fun zone, as you help to ROCC the 2019 local ministry beneficiary, Salem Pregnancy Care Center.
Enjoy a mostly flat, fast, and straight course along Lewisville-Clemmons Road in Clemmons.

Music provided by WBFJ (DJ Verne)…

http://riveroakschurch.org/ccb-event/821/rocc-5k/?date=2019-05-11

ROCC 5K Run / Walk Details:  https://runsignup.com/Race/NC/Clemmons/TheROCC5K

 

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
