ROCC 5K Run and Walk happens this Saturday (May 11)

The 8th Annual ROCC 5K Run and Walk
Location: River Oaks Community Church this Saturday morning (May 11) along Lewisville-Clemmons Road in Clemmons. Registration at 7am.
8am race time
(kid’s fun run at 9am).
FREE kid’s fun zone, as you help to ROCC the 2019 local ministry beneficiary, Salem Pregnancy Care Center.
Enjoy a mostly flat, fast, and straight course along Lewisville-Clemmons Road in Clemmons.
Music provided by WBFJ (DJ Verne)…
http://riveroakschurch.org/ccb-event/821/rocc-5k/?date=2019-05-11
ROCC 5K Run / Walk Details: https://runsignup.com/Race/NC/Clemmons/TheROCC5K
