Right to Protest 101: With Freedom comes Responsibility

The First Amendment protects your right to assemble and express your views through protest.

However, police and other government officials are allowed to place certain narrow restrictions on the exercise of speech rights.

*You don’t need a permit to march in the streets or on sidewalks, as long as marchers don’t obstruct car or pedestrian traffic.

If you don’t have a permit, police officers can ask you to move to the side of a street or sidewalk to let others pass or for safety reasons. Learn more.

“Giving ‘GRACE’ to the protesters? The Winston-Salem Police Department released a statement regarding the closing of I-40 near Stratford Road on Tuesday evening (June 09, 2020) – for 40 minutes. Read the police department’s official statement: https://twitter.com/cityofwspolice/status/1270797414798995456/photo/1