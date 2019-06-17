Reynolds Wrap: Chief Grilling Officer need for August

Reynolds Wrap is looking for its next Chief Grilling Officer.

As CGO, you won’t need a comfy corner office because for two weeks in August, you’ll be busy tasting and savoring BBQ ribs from some of the top BBQ rib cities in the country. Along the way, you’ll share tips, grilling techniques and photos on the Reynolds Kitchens® website and social channels.

NOTE: You’ll also receive a $10,000 stipend along with pre-paid travel and lodging for you and a guest!

If the job sounds like a fit for you, submit a photo of yourself grilling your favorite recipe along with 100 words on why you’re the best person for the job by emailing careers@ReynoldsWrapCGO.com.

Applications will close on Wednesday, June 19 at 12 noon CT.

Source: https://www.reynoldskitchens.com/2019-chief-grilling-officer/