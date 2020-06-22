Search
Verne HillJun 22, 2020Comments Off on Revival in Minneapolis?

Yes. Individuals are still coming to Christ in Minneapolis.

The streets of Minneapolis (where that deadly incident happened claiming the life of George Floyd) those same infamous streets are being used by God to save those searching for hope and healing.

In the middle of a tragic event, hope and life have been put back into the area.

For several weeks, Christians and non-believers have come to the area to praise, worship, and profess their faith in Christ. God is getting the glory as souls are being saved on the streets by divine redemption.  “Testimonies of the saving power of JESUS CHRIST are going all around the world. Glory to GOD!!!   Revival is spreading!

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2020/june/the-revival-is-spreading-souls-find-salvation-on-the-streets-of-minneapolis

 “For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life. For God did not send his Son into the world to condemn the world, but to save the world through him.”  John 3:16-17

Verne Hill

