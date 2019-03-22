Search
Revitalize! Church Conference

Verne Hill

Revitalize! Church Conference with Mark Clifton and Steve Green happening Tuesday (March 26) from 9am to 3pm.  Hosted by the Pilot Mountain Baptist Association

 This conference is designed to encourage and equip local pastors and other leaders in the process of helping area churches to become fully missional. Mark Clifton from the North American Mission board will be speaking and CCM artist Steve Green will be leading worship. Lunch from Chick-Fil-A will be provided…

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/revitalize-with-mark-clifton-and-steve-green-tickets-55026263034?aff=ebdshpsearchautocomplete

 

Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: "Let everything that has breath praise the LORD" Psalm 150 QUOTE: "A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life." MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

