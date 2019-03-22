Revitalize! Church Conference with Mark Clifton and Steve Green happening Tuesday (March 26) from 9am to 3pm. Hosted by the Pilot Mountain Baptist Association
This conference is designed to encourage and equip local pastors and other leaders in the process of helping area churches to become fully missional. Mark Clifton from the North American Mission board will be speaking and CCM artist Steve Green will be leading worship. Lunch from Chick-Fil-A will be provided…
Details here…
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/revitalize-with-mark-clifton-and-steve-green-tickets-55026263034?aff=ebdshpsearchautocomplete
