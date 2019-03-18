Revitalize! Church Conference (March 26)

Revitalize! Church Conference with Mark Clifton and Steve Green

Next Tuesday (March 26) from 9am to 3pm…

This conference is designed to encourage and equip local pastors and other leaders in the process of helping area churches to become fully missional.

Mark Clifton from the North American Mission board will be speaking and CCM artist Steve Green will be leading worship. Lunch will be provided.

Details: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/revitalize-with-mark-clifton-and-steve-green-tickets-55026263034?aff=ebdshpsearchautocomplete