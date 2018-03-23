Review: “Paul, Apostle of Christ”

“Paul, Apostle of Christ”

Here’s what Focus on the Family says about the new faith-based movie out in theaters this weekend…

“Perhaps it goes without saying that Plugged In would invariably praise Paul, Apostle of Christ, as a “good” movie—that is, a movie filled with lots of encouraging Christian content and positive messages. And it absolutely is that.

But let me go a step further: Paul, Apostle of Christ, is a good movie—a well-crafted, moving film with strong performances and an absolutely magnetic turn by James Faulkner, who plays the titular protagonist. Bravo to Sony’s Affirm films, which distributed the surprising critical darling All Saints last year and the Messianic detective story Risen the year before.

As more and more Christian movies seem to make it to the marketplace, let me just say this to aspiring faith-oriented moviemakers: This is how it’s done.

Admittedly, Paul isn’t for everyone. It can be violent and desperate and borderline horrifying in places…”

