This retailer will buy your Toys-R-Us gift cards through April 5?

For a limited time, Bed Bath & Beyond will buy your Toys “R” Us and Babies “R” Us gift cards at a discount rate and turning them into Bed Bath & Beyond e-gift cards through this Thursday (April 5) at midnight. Example: $16.05 for a $25 card or $64.20 for a $100 card. http://myfox8.com
Update: Toys R Us continues liquidation of all its US stores. *Gift cards, including e-gift cards, will continue to be honored through April 21. Questions? Call 800-869-7787
