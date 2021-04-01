A fun Easter treat that teaches children (and adults!) the real reason behind the celebration of Easter. These resurrection rolls are so easy to make and absolutely delicious!

Great activity for the kids or grandkids…

How about making a batch of “Resurrection Rolls”…

It’s quick and easy. Here’s what you will need

Some pre-made Crescent rolls,

Melted butter, some cinnamon and sugar

and large marsh mellows.

Sounds yummy (but all of these ingredients represent an element to help illustrate the Easter story)…

You wrap up a marsh mellow (along with some butter, cinnamon and sugar) inside the Crescent roll.

Pop the rolls into the oven, bake them and then…

Take one of those Crescent rolls and pull it apart…

There you have it… a great illustration of an ‘empty tomb’!!

Details:https://www.yummyhealthyeasy.com/easter-resurrection-rolls/