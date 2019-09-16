Search
Restore Iraq: “The Forbidden Art Exhibit”

Verne Hill Sep 16, 2019

14 pieces of ‘forbidden art’ from 8 Iraqi artists

 The theme that runs throughout each piece is resilience. Each piece was created under the influence of ISIS.

The EVENT:  Tuesday evening, Sept 17, 2019 Times: 7-9pm

The Historic Reynolda Barn in Winston Salem, NC / Cocktail Attire

*This a ticketed / fundraiser / auction…

*Raising money for art therapy and orphan work in Iraq

 

Neil + Lindsey Broere  (like BREW – er)  

Missionaries to the Middle East

Helping widows, orphans even college students in Mosul, Iraq

         (Lindsey grew up in High Point / Thomasville area)

 

Rebuilding  – Replanting – Redeeming

Neil is the director of “Restore Iraq”, the American brand of the non-profit

     Strategic Development for Relief + Education (or SORE)  

 

Talking Points

*The terrorist group ISIS took over control of Mosul, Iraq in June of 2014.

Mosul was finally liberated in July 2017!

*Creating ‘art’ during the terror reign of ISIS was literally forbidden.

Artists and art – if found – were subjected to torture even death!

*BTW: During ISIS, the Art Department at Mosul University was used to make bombs and bullets.  Not anymore!

 

Is there a common theme that all or some of the art portrays?

The theme that runs throughout each piece is resilience. Each piece was created under the influence of ISIS. Some of the pieces were made from metal reclaimed from bombed sites. Each piece reflects the resilience of the human spirit to endure, to continue to create, to make something beautiful despite the pressures of war.

 

What were some of the highlights of putting together this event?

For me, one of the main highlights was going to Mosul University and touring their art department. To go back months later and see the rooms full of students creating art was powerful. Another highlight was when we invited the orphans we plan to serve to come and create art. For many of them, it was the first time holding a paintbrush.

 

This art auction is raising funds for orphan care in Iraq. Share the vision…

Yes! We’re hopeful that this event will raise enough funds to begin an art therapy program in Mosul. Currently we serve about 35 orphans and we would love to be able to minister to them through art. Another thing we are hoping for is Restoration Village. We’d love to have the funds to buy a piece of land in Mosul and begin to build houses for widows and orphans. We’d love to help them heal holistically and equip them to impact their communities. For children and women who feel forgotten, we’d love to empower them to have real and lasting impact on their communities.

 

About the Forbidden Art Exhibit

https://restoreiraq.org/lindsey-broere-answers-your-questions-about-the-forbidden-art-exhibit/

Article: https://issuu.com/yesweekly/docs/yes__weekly_-_september_4__2019?fbclid=IwAR21ip1FeHx8bLh7miESke1rIVhrEQ-x7HrTG73ip_cZv_GpYvhktscGLwo

 

8 Misconceptions of Iraq  https://restoreiraq.org/8-common-misconceptions-of-iraq/

https://www.facebook.com/restoreiraq

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
